Jamestown, New York Police Department Reception Area Still Closed

Jamestown, New York Police Department's reception area will remain closed until further notice due to Thursday morning's flooding, it announced Friday.

Anyone with non-emergency matters can contact the department's command desk at 716-483-7537 or 716-483-7522.

The same phone numbers can be used to make an appointment for records requests.

All emergency calls can still be made by dialing 911.

