Jamestown, New York Police Department Reception Area Still Close - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown, New York Police Department Reception Area Still Closed

Posted: Updated:

Jamestown, New York Police Department's reception area will remain closed until further notice due to Thursday morning's flooding, it announced Friday.

Anyone with non-emergency matters can contact the department's command desk at 716-483-7537 or 716-483-7522.

The same phone numbers can be used to make an appointment for records requests.

All emergency calls can still be made by dialing 911.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com