Construction to Close Interstate 79 Ramp Near Edinboro

Construction will close the Interstate 79 southbound ramp near Edinboro starting Monday, Sept. 18.

The ramp is located at Exit 166 (Albion/Edinboro, Route 6N).

The work is part of a project to improve 3.5 miles of I-79 in Franklin and McKean townships.

It is expected to be closed until Oct. 2, 2017.

A detour will be posted using Routes 6N, 98 and 198.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.