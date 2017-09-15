Pennsylvania Unemployment Falls in August

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent in August, which is one-tenth of a percent lower than July.

It still remains higher than the national rate, which increased one-tenth of a percent to 4.4 in August.

The unemployment rates are still lower for both compared to last year. Pennsylvania fell .6 percent while the national rate dropped .5 percent.

Pennsylvania's non-farm jobs count decreased 8,000 from July's record high.

The education and health services industry saw the largest drop of jobs at 5,300.

Leisure and hospitality saw the largest increase with 2,000 jobs.

