Public Hearing Scheduled on Housing Non-Discrimination Ordinance

Erie County Council will host a public hearing on a controversial non-discrimination ordinance.

It would prohibit all Erie County employers and landlords from discriminating against someone with a prior criminal history.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5:45 until 6:45 p.m. in Erie County Council Chambers in room 117 of the Erie County Courthouse.

Information will be provided on the proposed revisions to the Human Relations Commission Ordinance at the hearing. There will also be time for public comment and questions. Speakers will get 2.5 minutes each.

Erie County Council's regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m., but it will not take a vote that evening.

Landlords have already voiced their frustration and told council they are protected by federal law.

They are concerned the ordinance would limit their control and even jeopardize the safety of other tenants and neighbors.

