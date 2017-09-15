Report: At WH dinner, Pelosi asked, 'Do the women get to talk around here?'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi asked "Do the women get to talk around here?" during the White House dinner on Wednesday night over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The Post reported that during the dinner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asked the 11 people at the table -- including Pelosi, the only woman present -- what President Donald Trump got out of the deal made with Democrats on border security and DACA.

As Pelosi tried to make her point that Trump would get support from Democrats on a variety of issues, the men at the table started talking over each other.

"Do the women get to talk around here?" Pelosi asked, two people familiar with the exchange told the Post.

The table fell silent and she was not interrupted again, the Post reported.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were invited to the White House by Trump on Wednesday night, where they discussed several topics, including a potential pathway to citizenship for DACA participants.

The bombshell developments, which were first announced by Schumer and Pelosi and reiterated by Trump himself Thursday morning, were met with immediate outrage from conservatives and put pressure on the President's Republican allies in Congress.

A deal would be the second major Trump-Pelosi-Schumer pact this month, following the agreement on the debt ceiling and government spending.