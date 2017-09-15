State Board of Education to Hold Public Hearing on Community Col - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Board of Education to Hold Public Hearing on Community College

Posted: Updated:

Erie County's application to establish a community college is taking a few steps forward.

The State Board of Education, this week, assigned a subcommittee to officially review the application. Subcommittee members are asking Governor Wolf to provide the number of community colleges his administration plans to fund for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
    

The subcommittee also scheduled a public hearing in Erie to listen to comments from residents about the community college plan.  The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 10, at 6pm, at the Blasco Library. 

Gary Lee, Erie County Director of Administration, says the hearing will be an opportunity for citizens to voice their opinions to individuals who will have a final say on the community college plan.

"This will be an investment for everyone.  When we're investing for everyone, everyone should have a stake as far as being heard, whether it is feasible, or whether they would want a community college in Erie County," said Gary Lee, Erie County Director of Administration.

It is unknown exactly when the full Board of Education will make a decision on the community college. The review process could take up to a year.


 

