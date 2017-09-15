Police Investigate Three Shootings & Stabbing in One Night

The end of the summer has been busy for the Erie Police Department, after a rash of violence breaks out in the city.

Officers responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing in one night.

The first incident happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, inside of a duplex near West 10th and Cherry Streets.

Police arrived to find a 23-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his bicep.

According to Erie Police Chief Don Dacus, the victim told investigators that two masked men broke into his home and shot him.

Nearly two hours later, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, a 36-year-old man was shot in the chest outside of Swanny's Bar at East 8th and Brandes.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Ten minutes later, officers were called to the 500 block of East 24th Street for a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, a 48-year-old woman, suffering from a minor laceration.

Investigators were then called to another shooting at a residence near West 11th and Weschler Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

According to Chief Dacus, it’s being investigated as a suicide.

Chief Dacus says the cases are not related, and the victims are not cooperating with police.

"Often times, we require a victim of a crime to pursue a crime, unless it's witnessed by one of our police officers,” said Chief Dacus. “Unfortunately, when we're not there and we don't have any independent witnesses, and we're left with dealing with an uncooperative victim, often times it puts an end to the investigation before it can even get going."

Chief Dacus says the only case that they are actively investigating, is the shooting on West 10th Street.