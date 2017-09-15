Erie Firefighters Rescue Stuck Dog - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Firefighters Rescue Stuck Dog

Posted: Updated:

Erie Firefighters were called to rescue a Great Dane who became stuck Friday.

It was reported just before 5 p.m. on the metal stairs of a parking ramp near Mercyhurst University.

They spent about an hour trying to free the front two paws of the dog, which were stuck in the small holes in the stairs.

Firefighters had to remove part of the stairs and grease up the dog's paws in order to free the pet.

