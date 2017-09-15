Union City 2017 Annual Wall of Achievement - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Union City 2017 Annual Wall of Achievement

UNION CITY, Pa. -

Three distinguished Union City community members were recognized Friday night.

Union City High School held their annual Wall of Achievement ceremony to induct this year's candidates.
The ceremony happens each year right before kick-off at the school's first football home game.
Inductees are comprised of community members who foster and promote the great accomplishments and pride in Union City.
This year's inductees are, Larry Yaple, Natalie Clickett, and Henry Wienczkowski Sr.

