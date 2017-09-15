Barber National Institute Kicks-Off ESO Season with Carnival Dan - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Barber National Institute Kicks-Off ESO Season with Carnival Dance

Over 200 adults came out to a carnival-themed dance at the Barber National Institute Friday night.

It was to kick off the ESO dance season. ESO stands for, expanding social opportunities, and for their dances, they invite anyone over the age of 18 with autism, or an intellectual disability, to come have a fun-filled night.

This year, they had a special musical guest, Spectrum, a Pittsburgh band. Each of the four musicians are on the autism spectrum.

Coordinators said this dance is all made possible by the community support.

"We had great community support with all of our Barber National Institute families, and with the staff here. We have just been really amazed with how everyone has come together to put this carnival on, and it's just been a really amazing night," said Jaclyn Zacharo, ESO Coordinator.

150 volunteers from Mercyhurst University, Gannon, Penn State Behrend, and Edinboro helped out with the event.

