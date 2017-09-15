Local Veterans Honor the Veterans Who Never Returned Home

For the 31st year, Chapter 435 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, honored those who never returned home with their annual watch fire.

Every hour, on the hour, a cannon signals the way for those lost in the Vietnam War to return home.

The fire is the light, showing those lost men and women the way to get home.

from the Vietnam War alone, 1604 people never returned home.

The group of veterans gather each year staying throughout the night keeping these signals going.

In the fire, they retire hundreds of flags, each with a final salute.

They say, this evening gives them a sense of peace.

"It's not only remembering our veterans, but remembering our veterans who didn't make it back. We need stuff like this in the community to keep people aware, that war isn't the prettiest thing in this world, and they have to understand that. No war is a good war," said Kenneth Kensill, President of Chapter 435.

The public is always invited to attend this event.