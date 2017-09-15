Royals Reign On Leboeuf Homecoming

It was homecoming night at Fort Leboeuf, but quarterback Jason Williams and the Erie High offense ruled the field in a 42-3 victory over the Bison.



Jason Williams and Royals offense got the ball rolling on their opening possession as Williams found tight end, Johnny Moore for a 24-yard touchdown pass to put Erie High ahead 7-0.

"I saw the corner bite down, so I automatically knew the corner was going to be there, so that's when we ran with Johnny [Moore] and I just saw him and I just hit him. I hit him and hopefully he scored and he scored." said Jason Williams.

The Royals added their second touchdown to the first quarter as Keshawn Goudy rumbled for 77 yards to open the lead up to 14-0.



With Fort Leboeuf driving, quarterback Corey Shields went running for the goal line. He took a hit to the leg and had to be helped off the field. He did not return and Cole Dawson replaced him at quarterback to finish the game.



The Bison were held to just a field goal to make it 14-3.



On the first play of the next Royal's drive, running back Tony Foster went up the middle and found green for a 69-yard touchdown to push Erie High ahead 21-3.

"I think I did 100 percent," said Foster. "All of the running backs did 100 percent. Quarterback, Jason, he did 100 percent too. We couldn't do it without the line."



Right before the half, Jason Williams went back to the air finding Caleb Houston on a 35-yard pass, and the Royals went to the locker room up 28-3.

"We'll I just gotta keep us in it, keep us calm," said Jason Williams. I just tell the linemen, if you don't make a block, just still go at 100 percent and its going to be there. Just keep working hard everyday.



To start the second half, Jason Williams used his feet to rush for an 11-yard score to move ahead 35-3.



Jason Williams and Houston hooked up one more time on the night, a 44-yard completion, to put the final points on the board for a 42-3 Erie High win.

"You know I think we scored four touchdowns and we we're talking about it on like 10 plays," Erie Royals head coach, Rob Matz said. " it shows how explosive our offense is. I think we had two touchdown passes in the first half and that shows that we can throw the ball too and the guys are really just unselfish."



Erie [3-1, 2-1] moves on to play Trinity (O.H.). Fort LeBoeuf [3-1, 0-1] will look to bounce back as they face McDowell in week five.

