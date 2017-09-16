Man Charged for Robbing Woman at Knifepoint

A man has been arrested after pole say he threatened and robbed a woman at knifepoint in Jamestown, New York

Terin Butler, 26, of Jamestown, is charged with robbery, menacing and unlawful imprisonment.

It happened around 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Barrows St.

The victim, who said she knows Butler, said he threatened her with the weapon and robbed her of nearly $300.

Police responded and later arrested Butler on Pine Street after the victim was brought over to positively identify him.

