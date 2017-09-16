Man Charged for Robbing Woman at Knifepoint - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Charged for Robbing Woman at Knifepoint

Posted: Updated:
Terin Butler Terin Butler

A man has been arrested after pole say he threatened and robbed a woman at knifepoint in Jamestown, New York

Terin Butler, 26, of Jamestown, is charged with robbery, menacing and unlawful imprisonment.

It happened around 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Barrows St.

The victim, who said she knows Butler, said he threatened her with the weapon and robbed her of nearly $300.

Police responded and later arrested Butler on Pine Street after the victim was brought over to positively identify him.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com