Erie Business Serves Up Hot Dogs for Hurricane Relief - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Business Serves Up Hot Dogs for Hurricane Relief

Posted: Updated:

The team at an Erie business Friday served up hot dogs during the lunch hour to help with hurricane relief.

Lafaro Insurance Agency on Peach Street hosted the cookout in the parking lot outside its office.

Representatives said they wanted to do their part to raise awareness about the devastation caused by the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com