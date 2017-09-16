Woman Injured in Erie Tow Truck Crash

One woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with a tow truck Friday.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at West 26th and Chestnut in Erie.

The tow truck was towing a van when it hit an SUV.

Emergency crews took the driver of the SUV to the hospital for treatment.

Erie Police are investigating what caused the accident.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.