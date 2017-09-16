Woman Injured in Erie Tow Truck Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Injured in Erie Tow Truck Crash

One woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with a tow truck Friday.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at West 26th and Chestnut in Erie.

The tow truck was towing a van when it hit an SUV.

Emergency crews took the driver of the SUV to the hospital for treatment.

Erie Police are investigating what caused the accident.

