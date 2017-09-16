Truck Damaged After Hitting Bridge in City of Erie

A truck suffered damage when it tried to make it under a low bridge in the City of Erie Friday.

It was reported around 11 a.m. at the bridge on French Street just south of 14th.

The truck did not get stuck, but it was damaged.

It tied up traffic as crews cleaned up some debris. A towing company was called in to haul the vehicle away.

The City of Erie had put up a bar to warn driver of the low clearance, but the traffic engineer told Erie News Now it was also hit by a truck a couple weeks ago.

When the bridge was hit this morning, the city was in the process of fixing the bar. There is a sign that indicates the bridge's clearance.

The traffic engineer said the city will get the bar back up as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.