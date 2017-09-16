Cathedral Prep ROTC Students Honor Soldiers for POW/MIA Remembrance Day

Junior ROTC students at Cathedral Prep honored the U.S. soldiers who were prisoners of war or are still missing in action as part of national POW/MIA recognition day Friday.

They put together a display inside the school where the ROTC students stood guard by a symbolic table the entire school day.

These ROTC students not only learn about the meaning of the day themselves, but the meaningful display also spreads that message to the other students at the school.

"A lot of times the youth are not recognized for some for the actions that they do," said Richard Sambuchino, ROTC instructor at Cathedral Prep. "These boys are going above and beyond to make sure that we honor the many that are MIA and also honoring those POWs that were able to return home but were damaged by the experiences they encountered."

This is the fourth year the students have done this.

POW/MIA recognition day is always the third Friday in September.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.