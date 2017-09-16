Erie Zoo Offers Behind-the-Scenes Tours of Rhinos, Tigers Saturd - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Zoo Offers Behind-the-Scenes Tours of Rhinos, Tigers Saturday

The Erie Zoo is celebrating conservation day this weekend.

You can enjoy behind the scenes tours of two of its animal exhibits Saturday.

Visitors can interact with the rhino and hear more about this critically endangered species. Its tours are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The other animal will be the tigers. Tours are at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Each tour is $15 per person and can be purchased at the front gate Saturday only. Space is limited.

The zoo opens at 10 a.m.

