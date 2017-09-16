Scammer Poses as Hurricane Irma Victim, Takes Advantage of Erie Man

An Erie man has fallen victim to scam artists who are trying to take advantage of people's generosity following hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Jason Hinterberger said he was approached by a man in a parking lot of a local business.

He bought a ring from the man who said he was from Florida and lost everything in Hurricane Irma.

The man had a van with several children inside and said he did not have access to his bank and needed gas money, according to Hinterberger.

He paid $40 for the ring that he was told was real gold.

When he took it to a local Gold Exchange dealer, he learned it was fake.

"I thought I was helping somebody, and at the same time, I would be rewarded for my kindness type thing," said Hinterberger. "Now, I know not everybody out there is out for the good."

Todd Czerwinski, owner of Gold Exchange in Erie, said he sees people come in every day to sell what they believe to be gold.

People are often approached at gas stations, parking lots or even the casino, he aid.

They are offered to buy gold under the impression that they are getting a good deal and can make some money from it.

The Gold Exchange has equipment that can test of piece of jewelry and know in a matter of seconds if it is real or fake.

"A lot of people are desperate for money, and they'll do whatever they can to scam someone out of money," said Czerwinski. "My recommendation would be to not buy gold from them, for the most part, 99 percent of the time it's going to be fake."

Czerwinski said in many of these cases, the old adage rings true: If it is too good to be true, it likely is not.

