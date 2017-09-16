Conservation Day at the Zoo

Folks had the chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Erie Zoo. It was a rare opportunity, but it also gives the zoo a chance to highlight that they’re more than just a place to see animals.

During the tours, zoo keepers gave little bits of information.

"The zoo does a great job of keeping the people aware of the problems, and trying to keep animals off the endangered species list. So, I think it's really important the kids learn about it, too,” says Sonya Whitman, she went on the rhino tour.

The tours also provided an opportunity to pet the rhinos.

"It felt really hard, like a rock. Yeah like a rock,” says Jack Whitman and Kolleen Hoffman.

The zoo offered a closer look at the tigers, but you couldn’t pet those.

"I think they said there was less than 700 in the wild. This creates awareness we understand what's going on, and maybe as consumers we make choices to help them,” says Ryan Fasenmyer, he toured the tiger exhibit.

Also part of conservation day, if you didn't get a behind the scenes tour, is donating to the conservation effort of your choice. Folks had the choice of rhinos, jaguars, painted dogs or reptiles and amphibians to help.

The zoo also highlighted what animals are endangered in their exhibits.

"We don't just focus on it one day, we try to focus on it every single day. We just want to start bringing more awareness to the conservation. Because the Erie Zoo houses a lot endangered species and critically endangered species so we're very lucky to have these species here, to preserve the species and keep the species going,” says Emily Antolik with the Erie Zoo.

If you missed out on the tours, the zoo is always offering private ones. You can find out more by clicking here.