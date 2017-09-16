Rollover Accident Sends Car into Ditch, Traps Elderly Couple - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rollover Accident Sends Car into Ditch, Traps Elderly Couple

An elderly couple was trapped after they lost control of their car and it landed in a deep ditch Saturday.

It happened at Fry and Angling Roads in Edinboro.

Rescuers from Edinboro and McKean had to free both from the wreck.

Dispatchers said the couple suffered minor injuries and refused hospital treatment.

Only their vehicle was involved in the accident

It's unclear if any charges are pending.

