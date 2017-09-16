Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Millcreek Crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Millcreek Township Saturday.

It was reported around 10:25 a.m. on West 26th Street near Louis Lane by Lowe's Home Improvement.

The driver of the car - Matthew Morrell, of Erie - turned left into the path of a Harley Davidson driven by Jerome Zukowski, of Girard, according to Millcreek Police.

Zukowski was rushed to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

