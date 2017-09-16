Hundred Walk to End Alzheimer's - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hundred Walk to End Alzheimer's

Posted: Updated:

Hundreds joined the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday.

Walkers started at UPMC Park and followed a two-mile course through downtown Erie.

The event also included face painting, giveaways and a ceremony to honor the top fundraisers.

More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease. It has become the sixth leading cause of death.

Organizers said they saw a record number of volunteers.

"We are going to have over 1,000 people here representing many different areas, so we are so excited," said Sara Murphy, senior constituent services manager. "We could not put this event on without our volunteers. All of our committee are volunteers as well, so we're very thankful for that."

The money raised goes to the Alzheimer's Association to support programs and services that help families living with the disease.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com