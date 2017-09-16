Hundred Walk to End Alzheimer's

Hundreds joined the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday.

Walkers started at UPMC Park and followed a two-mile course through downtown Erie.

The event also included face painting, giveaways and a ceremony to honor the top fundraisers.

More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease. It has become the sixth leading cause of death.

Organizers said they saw a record number of volunteers.

"We are going to have over 1,000 people here representing many different areas, so we are so excited," said Sara Murphy, senior constituent services manager. "We could not put this event on without our volunteers. All of our committee are volunteers as well, so we're very thankful for that."

The money raised goes to the Alzheimer's Association to support programs and services that help families living with the disease.

