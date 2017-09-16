Document Shredding Helps Out Shriners Hospitals for Children in Erie

People had stacks of old documents securely shredded Saturday to help out the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Erie.

People pulled up right at the hospital on West 8th Street, and volunteers unloaded the papers.

Thirty cars came through in just the first half-hour.

Shriners Hospitals for Children partners with Shred-X of Erie to shred the important and confidential papers on site.

"We shred their documents for a donation to our medical center," said Micheal Widrig, public and donor relations coordinator for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Erie. "Funds go into our general child care fund to help us fulfill our mission of providing the highest quality care for children regardless of the family's ability to pay. This is a very successful event for us. We typically are able to raise about $6,000 in four short hours."

Shriners has been doing this a couple times per year for several years now.

Members of the McDowell Trojan football team volunteered to do the heavy lifting.

