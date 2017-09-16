Meadville Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meadville Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Meadville woman with animal cruelty.

Danielle Walker, 29, left two dogs neglected in her residence without food or water for about a week, according to troopers.

Investigators said the woman was getting evicted from her residence and was believed to have left the animals behind.

