Pennsylvania State Police Host Sunny Day Camp for Kids, Adults with Special Needs

Pennsylvania State Police hosted its own Sunny Day Camp Saturday to make sure anyone with special needs is not left out.

It was held at Edinboro University and open to any child or adult with special needs in the Troop E area, which covers several counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The first-ever camp allowed participants to see what it is like to train to become a first responder.

Matthew Kramer brought his grandson and said the camp helps to bridge a gap.

"It accomplishes a community bond between police, EMTs and these children who may have to use these services in the future," said Kramer.

Ryan Kinnear dreams of becoming a police officer, which is one of the reasons why he decided to attend the camp.

"I just like helping people and it feels natural to me," said Kinnear.

He came with his aunt Emberly Mietus.

"He's become more social," said Mietus. "That's why we thought that this would be a great thing for him to get involved in and get him out and meet other people, be social and have a good time."

Mietus said she was surprised by Ryan's desire to participate.

"He's not very athletic usually and not one to volunteer himself, so that was just super exciting that he wanted to volunteer himself to do it," said Mietus.

An opening ceremony kicked off the fun. Activities catering to a variety of skill levels followed. They included an obstacle course, relay race and hand toss.

State Police community service officer Michelle McGee helped with the camp.

"It's really neat to see everyone coming together," said McGee. "It's really nice to see everyone participating."

Organizers said it allows the camp participants step out of their comfort zone.

The camp ended with troopers signing shirts and pictures as souvenirs.

