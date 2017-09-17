Women's Care Center of Erie County Celebrates 35 Years - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Women's Care Center of Erie County Celebrates 35 Years

The Women's Care Center of Erie county celebrated 35 years of service at their annual celebrate life banquet.

The theme of the event at the Bayfront Convention Center was "The Legacy of Love!"  About 600 people attended the event, among them clients, donors and adoptive families.

The Women's Care Center offers comfort, support and health to women facing unplanned pregnancies. The program included personal stories of lives saved, and services provided to over 18 hundred clients and 57 hundred school students each year in the tri-state region.

Client Jordan Smith, with her recently born baby nearby, told us the Women's Care Center made a big difference in her life.  "My employer actually let me know about the Women's Care Center and I saw that they did  free pregnancy tests, so to me it was just a place to start.  I had no idea the journey I was in for that day that I went for just a pregnancy test."   

Executive Director of the center, Brenda Newport told us without their free services and educational efforts there would be a big dark hole in the community. "The women that come to us are women in need that we are serving, and life's hard, I'd like to believe that the Women's Care Center is making it a little easier for each one of them because they came through our doors."

