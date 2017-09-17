Feinstein: We intend for Trump Jr. to testify publicly

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Sunday it was her and the Republican committee chairman's intention to bring Donald Trump Jr. before the committee for public testimony.

California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that she was beginning to review the transcript of a lengthy private session President Donald Trump's eldest son had earlier this month with committee staff, in which he discussed his June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower.

"I think it's Senator (Chuck) Grassley's intent, and it's certainly my intent, to have him before the committee in the open and be able to ask some questions under oath," she told guest anchor Dana Bash.

Feinstein said the panel's Democratic members had taken on two new investigators to assist with their side of the investigation, which she said dealt largely with questions of obstruction of justice and what connection, if any, Trump's associates had with Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.

Feinstein said the committee would probably subpoena Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, if he would not agree to appear before the committee.

"We will likely do that if he refuses to come before the committee," Feinstein said of a potential subpoena.

Asked if there was any indication Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner played any role in Russia-linked Facebook ads, Feinstein said, "No, not at this time."

Feinstein also advised the public to be patient as the investigations continue to go on for the foreseeable future.

"This could take a year, a year and a half, if not more," Feinstein said.

DACA and reelection

Feinstein addressed the potential agreement on immigration between Trump and Democratic leaders, calling it a "bit of regular order."

Trump dined on Wednesday with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. After the dinner, the two Democrats announced a possible deal on codifying protections for young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Although the Trump administration said earlier this month it would rescind an Obama-era program known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program within six months, Trump said he wants Congress to deliver a solution.

Feinstein praised the dinner talk between Trump and the Democratic leaders.

"I would say this is a start because big bills have to be bipartisan," Feinstein said.

She noted the large population of DACA recipients in her home state of California and spoke of their importance and strength.

"They are amazing young people," Feinstein said.

Feinstein, 84, is up for reelection in 2018, and as the nation's oldest living senator, questions continue to mount on whether or not she will retire. Asked if she would run for reelection, Feinstein declined to say one way or the other.

"We'll see," Feinstein said.