Animal Ark Pet Hospital Celebrates 30 Years

The folks over at Animal Ark Pet Hospital on West 12th Street are celebrating 30 years. They kicked off their anniversary with an open house showing all the different aspects to the clinic.

That includes their Fear Free Vet initiative. The vets have been taking courses to make the vet experience a more “pawsitive” one. They say pets often times get “white coat” syndrome like humans do.

In order for the vet visit to be beneficial, they need pets at ease.

"I think as a group of veterinarians is something we've begun to recognize. Some of the reason people don't come to see us is because it's not a fun experience, and that's what we want to change,” says Dr. Kevin Ramey.

“Most of the pets we see are family members. So the folks want the same kind of treatment for their pet or family as they do for themselves or a loved one,” he explains.

Calming the pets can be as simple as separating cats and dogs, and having pheromones to calm the animals.

