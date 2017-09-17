Animal Ark Pet Hospital Celebrates 30 Years - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Animal Ark Pet Hospital Celebrates 30 Years

Posted: Updated:

The folks over at Animal Ark Pet Hospital on West 12th Street are celebrating 30 years.  They kicked off their anniversary with an open house showing all the different aspects to the clinic.

That includes their Fear Free Vet initiative.  The vets have been taking courses to make the vet experience a more “pawsitive” one.  They say pets often times get “white coat” syndrome like humans do. 

In order for the vet visit to be beneficial, they need pets at ease.

"I think as a group of veterinarians is something we've begun to recognize.  Some of the reason people don't come to see us is because it's not a fun experience, and that's what we want to change,” says Dr. Kevin Ramey.

“Most of the pets we see are family members. So the folks want the same kind of treatment for their pet or family as they do for themselves or a loved one,” he explains.

Calming the pets can be as simple as separating cats and dogs, and having pheromones to calm the animals.

To learn more about Animal Ark, click here.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com