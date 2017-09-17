Funeral to be Held This Week for Murder Victim Karen Case Leclai - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Funeral to be Held This Week for Murder Victim Karen Case Leclair

Karen Leclair Karen Leclair

There will be closure this week in at least one dimension of the tragic murder of 51-year-old Karen Case Leclair of Albion.

Leclair was first reported missing by her husband on June 11.  He claimed she was ill and fell into Lake Erie from the back of the couple's commercial fishing boat, as he was operating it.

In time criminal investigators from the Pennsylvania State Police unraveled his story as false, and charged husband Christopher Leclair with murder, even though the missing woman's body had not been found.

On July 4, Mrs. Leclair's body surfaced in Lake Erie waters off Dunkirk New York. Investigators discovered she had a fatal gunshot wound to the head, and had been bound with ropes around her chest and ankles, and weighted down with an anchor.

This weekend an obituary for Karen Case Leclair appears in the Erie Times-News.  As Erie News Now first reported when Leclair was missing, she had a successful career in the accounting department at Superior Toyota, where she was loved and respected by her colleagues.

Calling hours are planned for Monday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home on Main Street in Girard. A memorial service is set for Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at The Federated Church of East Springfield.

Instead of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the funeral home for a Karen Leclair Memorial Fund.
 

