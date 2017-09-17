State Attorney General's Office to Decide on Charges in Crawford County Fatal Shooting

No charges have been filed yet in a deadly shooting in Crawford County Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday.

Troopers were called to a domestic violence incident at a home along 5100 block of Wheeler Road in Conneaut Township around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

It involved Corey Shipton, 29, of Meadville, and Jessie Bacon, 35, of Linesville, according to State Police.

Bacon's friend - Dustin Coffey, 27, of Fredonia - arrived at the residence before troopers to help her, investigators said.

Shipton and Bacon suffered gunshot wounds during the fight and were both found outside, according to troopers. They were given medical assistance by others at the scene as State Police arrived.

At some point, Coffey fired a gun at Shipton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

Bacon was taken by medical helicopter to UPMC Hamot and then transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital, investigators said.

Two juveniles were home at the time but were not injured, according to State Police.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, troopers said.

Coffey was taken in for questioning, but he has since been released and is cooperating with the investigation, according to investigators.

State Police said the exact circumstances and timeline of events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and will be compared to physical evidence in the case.

Multiple people have been interviewed, and more are scheduled as part of the investigation, according to State Police.

The case has been referred to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, who will make a decision on charges.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m., according to the Crawford County Coroner.

