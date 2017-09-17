Church Leaders Participate in Lunch and Learn on Opioid Crisis - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Church Leaders Participate in Lunch and Learn on Opioid Crisis

Posted:

Church leaders gathered Friday at Mount Gerizim Christian Church for a lunch and learn on the opioid crisis.

It brought together pastors and other church leaders to provide them with insights on how drugs are impacting their members and communities.

Erie County's Office of Drug and Alcohol and Guadenzia were among the presenters.

Organizers hope the information will help churches connect members who may be struggling with drugs with the right resources.

Summit Behavioral Health Care and Grace Way Recovery hosted the lunch and learn.

