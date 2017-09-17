Former Football Star Delivers Keynote at GECAC Community Action Dinner

A former football star came to Erie Friday to urge leaders to help revitalize low-income neighborhoods.

Allen Rossum was the keynote speaker at the 47th annual GECAC Community Action Dinner.

Rossum has spent his retirement from football rebuilding areas across the United States.

He is also an advocate in the fight against childhood obesity across America.

GECAC - the Greater Erie Community Action Committee - is celebrating its 52nd year of helping the local community.

An estimated 700 people attended this year's dinner.

