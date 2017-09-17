Conneaut Creek Outfitters to Open Indoor 3D Archery Range

A local hunting outlet will soon be offering a unique archery experience.

Conneaut Creek Outfitters is opening the area's first indoor 3D archery range.

The range offers 32 life-like animal targets for users to shoot.

The indoor facility also gives archers an opportunity to practice their skills year-round.

Pat McCain, of Conneaut Creek Outfitters, said they launched the idea for the range based on the local area's reputation for archery-based hunting.

"We've seen a demand for a range such as this in the area, and after researching for a bit, we decided to set up the range," said McCain.

If you are interested in giving it a shot, opening day at the range will be Tuesday.

