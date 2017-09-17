Conneaut Creek Outfitters to Open Indoor 3D Archery Range - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Conneaut Creek Outfitters to Open Indoor 3D Archery Range

Posted: Updated:

A local hunting outlet will soon be offering a unique archery experience.

Conneaut Creek Outfitters is opening the area's first indoor 3D archery range.

The range offers 32 life-like animal targets for users to shoot.

The indoor facility also gives archers an opportunity to practice their skills year-round.

Pat McCain, of Conneaut Creek Outfitters, said they launched the idea for the range based on the local area's reputation for archery-based hunting.

"We've seen a demand for a range such as this in the area, and after researching for a bit, we decided to set up the range," said McCain.

If you are interested in giving it a shot, opening day at the range will be Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com