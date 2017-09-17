Memorial Service Scheduled for Former Erie County Executive Rick Schenker

A memorial service has been scheduled for former PennDOT spokesman and Erie County Executive Rick Schenker.

It will be held Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at Erie First Assembly Church on Oliver Road.

Schenker died Aug. 10th at age 59 after a three-year fight against leukemia.

Family members say his faith was unshakable.

