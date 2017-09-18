Erie Irish Festival Celebrates Another Successful Year - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Irish Festival Celebrates Another Successful Year

Posted: Updated:

The Erie Irish Festival at Saint Patrick Church in downtown Erie wrapped up Sunday.

It has grown in popularity since the parish moved it back to the church grounds.

The festival celebrates the Irish heritages that started at the parish and the culture, dancing, food, fun and music that accompanies it.

"I love the music, I love the dancing, and I love the food," said Marty O'Connell, who stopped by the festival Sunday. "My wife, she makes a mean corned beef and cabbage, so we got to come out here and sample it. It was exactly like mine; it was the best corned beef."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com