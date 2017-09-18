Erie Irish Festival Celebrates Another Successful Year

The Erie Irish Festival at Saint Patrick Church in downtown Erie wrapped up Sunday.

It has grown in popularity since the parish moved it back to the church grounds.

The festival celebrates the Irish heritages that started at the parish and the culture, dancing, food, fun and music that accompanies it.

"I love the music, I love the dancing, and I love the food," said Marty O'Connell, who stopped by the festival Sunday. "My wife, she makes a mean corned beef and cabbage, so we got to come out here and sample it. It was exactly like mine; it was the best corned beef."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.