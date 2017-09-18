State Democrats Rally for Votes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Democrats Rally for Votes

State Democrats came together Sunday to rally for votes in the upcoming election.

The Democratic candidates for Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth Court, calling themselves the "slate of eight," joined together to share with the community why they should be re-elected at Nuova Aurora Society in Erie. 

Each of the eight judicial candidates boasted their experience and dedication to transparency and integrity are why they should be elected.

City of Erie mayoral candidate Joe Schember and Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper were also there.

