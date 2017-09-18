State Republicans Gather for Fundraiser - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Republicans Gather for Fundraiser

State Republicans met Sunday at a fundraiser for Erie County Council candidate Robert Yates at the Kahkwa Club to rally support.
  
The Republican candidates for Erie mayor, county executive and U.S Senate gathered together and spoke on what they plan to bring to the table for the coming election.

Each candidate spoke on the changes they plan to bring to Erie County if they are elected.

Sen. Ryan Loughlin and Erie County Republican Party chairman Verel Salmon were also in attendance.

