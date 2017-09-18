State Senate to Discuss Future of ECGRA

We could soon learn more about the future of the Erie County gaming revenue authority, an organization that has come under fire in recent months.

The state senate will be back in session starting Monday and they are expected to discuss a bill that would defund ECGRA.

ECGRA has been facing criticism from Erie County’s house representatives over their operating costs. The authority had been budgeting over $600,000 dollars a year.

Included on the expense reports, the authority was paying tuition costs for a practitioner’s doctorate that that Executive Director, Perry Wood is pursuing.

After some backlash, ECGRA cut about 28% of their budget, including the tuition and the publishing costs of their annual report.

Perry Wood, says that he doesn't think Erie County Council and the County Executive would be as effective at handing out the gaming funds as they are and state senator, Dan Laughlin agrees.

Laughlin say's he was not a supporter of ECGRA’s high operating costs, but now that they have made the cuts he says they have continued to do their job at a lower cost and would like to see that continue.

Wood added that he has done everything he can and remains confident as the senate is set to receive the gaming bill.

“I'm confident that we have done everything we can to properly educate the Harrisburg contingent and I’m confident that those that are currently working on the legislation are up to speed as to what they need to do to create a status quo situation so Erie County can continue to benefit,” said ECGRA Executive Director, Perry Wood.

The Senate’s session is set to begin on Monday, the bill will be discussed someone time in the next two weeks.