Faulty Electrical Wiring to Blame for Underground Fire in Downto - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Faulty Electrical Wiring to Blame for Underground Fire in Downtown Erie

Posted: Updated:

The entire downtown Erie area was left in the dark, for several hours Sunday and into early Monday morning, as crews worked to find the cause of an underground fire.

The issue impacted more than 800 Penelec customers.

For most of the night, from about 8:00 p.m. Sunday until about 3:00 Monday morning, Downtown Erie was in the dark.

We're talking the entire downtown, from 18th street to the Bayfront, and from Sassafras to Holland, according to Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone.

Even the hospital, UPMC Hamot was well aware of the situation and was running on backup generators.

This all started around 5:00 Sunday evening, with reports of heavy smoke coming from downtown manhole covers.

The Erie Fire Department responded and called in Penelec.

The power company wound up shutting down the underground power grid to determine the cause and fix it.

We're told the cause was an underground switch that didn't trip, so underground wiring started smoldering, "There was a grid that covered all of downtown so we were there to assist them (Penelec) in getting all the smoke out of the vault so they could get down and look at the problem," said Chief Santone. "Fortunately no one got injured we notified all the hospitals and all the businesses in the area," Chief Santone continued.

The problem was fixed, and we're told all power was restored well before the work day started, at 3:00 Monday morning.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com