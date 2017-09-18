Faulty Electrical Wiring to Blame for Underground Fire in Downtown Erie

The entire downtown Erie area was left in the dark, for several hours Sunday and into early Monday morning, as crews worked to find the cause of an underground fire.

The issue impacted more than 800 Penelec customers.

For most of the night, from about 8:00 p.m. Sunday until about 3:00 Monday morning, Downtown Erie was in the dark.

We're talking the entire downtown, from 18th street to the Bayfront, and from Sassafras to Holland, according to Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone.

Even the hospital, UPMC Hamot was well aware of the situation and was running on backup generators.

This all started around 5:00 Sunday evening, with reports of heavy smoke coming from downtown manhole covers.

The Erie Fire Department responded and called in Penelec.

The power company wound up shutting down the underground power grid to determine the cause and fix it.

We're told the cause was an underground switch that didn't trip, so underground wiring started smoldering, "There was a grid that covered all of downtown so we were there to assist them (Penelec) in getting all the smoke out of the vault so they could get down and look at the problem," said Chief Santone. "Fortunately no one got injured we notified all the hospitals and all the businesses in the area," Chief Santone continued.

The problem was fixed, and we're told all power was restored well before the work day started, at 3:00 Monday morning.