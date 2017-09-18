UE 506 Presents Proposal to GE Transportation to Preserve Erie Jobs

Police caught up with an Erie man wanted on charges he supplied the deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl that claimed the life of local woman last month. Derrick Hemphill Sr., 27, was arraigned before District Judge Paul Urbaniak on nearly a dozen criminal charges.More >>
The Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit served a search warrant at 10015 Railroad Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
In the City of Erie, residents whose garbage night is Sunday should put their refuse and recyclables on the curb Monday and so on and so forth for the rest of the week and next.More >>
What seemed to many members of Erie County Council like a small $5 fee became much more controversial ahead of their meeting Tuesday evening.More >>
Albion Borough Council finalized a tax hike and spending cuts to balance its $3.2 million budget.More >>
Troopers plan to conduct sobriety checkpoints within Erie County in January, State Police announced Monday.More >>
The Erie man charged in connection to what police describe as the biggest heroin bust in the city's history, will now face trial.More >>
The state now has six grower/processors that are fully operational.More >>
