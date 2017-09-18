UE 506 Presents Proposal to GE Transportation to Preserve Erie Jobs

UE Local 506 has presented a proposal to GE Transportation that would keep Erie as the primary site for manufacturing locomotives, the union announced in a statement Monday.

Both the company and the union are currently involved in decision bargaining talks over plans to move 575 jobs and locomotive work out of Erie.

Union president Scott Slawson said it addresses GE's goals to lower costs and add flexibility to its manufacturing schedule.

In the proposal, the union wants GE to preserve certain jobs and work through 2023, modernize and streamline locomotive production and insource new work to replace any transferred jobs.

GE Transportation released the following statement on the proposal Monday evening:

We received a proposal from the UE 506 late this morning and are carefully reviewing the details. It’s too premature at this time to share a preliminary assessment on whether it drives the flexibility and cost competitiveness required to operate in todays’ complex environment.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.