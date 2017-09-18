Commissioners Feuding in Warren County

The Warren County Commissioners are trying to work through a major disagreement that divided the group. It came to a head last week when two commissioners removed the other from the chairman's seat.

The commissioners held their first work session today under the leadership of new chairman Ben Kafferlin. Although a sheriff's deputy was standing by, there was no arguing, and no disagreements.

"I think that there was no public outlash. There was no statement read. We did work, and that was the way it should be," Kafferlin said.

Recent meetings have not gone as smoothly. Kafferlin, and fellow Commissioner Jeff Eggleston, removed Commissioner Cindy Morrison from her chairperson's seat last week. They claim Morrison was more concerned with criticizing them than conducting business.

"I came to realize that decorum in the office, as well as these public meetings had gone by the wayside. I wanted to restore decorum to the meetings," Kafferlin said.

It's a tradition in Warren County that the top vote-getter in the General Election be named as chairperson. Morrison says being removed as chairperson is a slap in the face of the people who voted for her.

"It's political grandstanding if nothing else," Morrrison said. "I believe this was done to publicly humiliate me."

Morrison claims Kafferlin and Eggleston have been having private meetings without her, and she felt threatened. That, she says, is the reason for her statements at commissioners meetings.

"They say the meetings lacked decorum and civility. I never acted such. I bring attention to the voters of the situations as they're occurring. I never raised my voice to them. I never screamed at them. I never called them a foul word," Morrison said.

Morrison says she wants transparency. Kafferlin and Eggleston say they want decorum and efficiency. Each side claims they don't know what the other is talking about.

Eggleston refused to comment today, except to say that he wants the board to move on from the past.