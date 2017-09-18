Erie Police Hope Photos Lead to Tips in Theft Investigations

Erie Police are looking for two people in thefts at the Elm Street Walmart store.

Police posted photos on the department's Facebook page Monday in hopes that the public can help identify the two individuals.

The man was seen leaving the store on a bike in one of the photos.

The woman is the suspect in the theft of a wallet.

Anyone who might recognize either person in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Detective Letkiewicz at 814-870-1514.