Dahlkemper urges County Council to fund "Up for the Job" initiat - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dahlkemper urges County Council to fund "Up for the Job" initiative

ERIE, Pa. -

For Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, things began last October after a phone call with union leaders at GE Transportation in Lawrence Park.

"They were getting phone calls from businesses in places such as Norfolk, Va. and elsewhere saying 'please send us the names of the people from your union who have been laid off because we want to try to attract them to come down here and work'," Dahlkemper recalls.

So Dahlkemper countered with a new program, called "Up for the Job."

Now, she's now urging Erie County Council to provide $50,000 for the initiative that sort of works the other way around. The goal: to market Erie's unemployed, skilled laborers to those companies in hopes of drawing those companies to Erie County and avoid losing those workers.

"Often, we're overlooked, we're bypassed because we don't have maybe the presence outside of the Erie market that other communities have," Dahlkemper said Monday, reiterating the message she told Erie County Council during their finance committee meeting Thursday afternoon.

But some members of council think the project should be left up to local business leaders. They're calling for greater transparency from the administration.

"This has been going on for almost a year, the RFP (request for proposal) came back six months ago," said Councilman Edward DiMattio, Jr. "We were made aware of it on Thursday."

Dahlkemper is urging Council to vote on this $50,000 as soon as Tuesday's meeting. She's also expecting another $50,000 from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority as soon as next month.

But that's another reason DiMattio is skeptical of the project.

"ECGRA still has money," he said, "but ECGRA doesn't have any money coming in and hasn't since June. Gaming legislation has not been decided yet."

Dahlkemper believes the funding a small price to pay to save not only jobs, but to attract those companies to the region altogether.

"What we'd like these companies to consider is if you need this kind of workforce, come to Erie, open up a second plant here," she said.

  Most Popular Stories

  • Suspected Supplier Arraigned in Overdose Death

  • Small Child and Two Drivers Injured in Accident

  • Six Charged After Meth Lab Found in Lake City

  • Changes to the child tax credit: What it means for families

  • Not Guilty Plea in Visa Fraud Case

  • Girard Man's Dreams are in the On-Deck Circle

  • Suspect Charged in Heroin Bust to Stand Trial

  • Two in Custody after Jamestown Shooting

