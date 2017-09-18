New York Fugitive Arrested in Erie

The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force have arrested a New York man wanted on a warrant.

Ryan Greene, 27, of Rochester, was taken into custody around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

He was found hiding in a child's bedroom closet in an apartment in the 3300 block of Peach Street in Erie.

District Judge Paul Bizzarro arraigned Greene as a fugitive from justice and taken to the Erie County Prison where he awaits extradition to New York.

Greene is wanted in Monroe County, New York because he did not show up for sentencing on a charge of assault with intent to cause injury involving a weapon.

