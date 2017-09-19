Woman Taken to Hospital After Car Slams into Pole in Erie

A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in east Erie Monday night.

It was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Buffalo Road.

A woman was driving west when she lost control and slammed into a pole just east of Pennsylvania Ave., according to reports from the scene.

The pole was sheared off at the base, and wires were hanging across the road.

The driver was taken to UPMC Hamot, but the extent of her injuries remains unknown.

Penelec crews are working to repair the damage. It has temporarily closed part of Buffalo Road.

