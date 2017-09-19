Woman Taken to Hospital After Car Slams into Pole in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Taken to Hospital After Car Slams into Pole in Erie

Posted: Updated:

A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in east Erie Monday night.

It was reported around 9:45 p.m. on Buffalo Road.

A woman was driving west when she lost control and slammed into a pole just east of Pennsylvania Ave., according to reports from the scene.

The pole was sheared off at the base, and wires were hanging across the road.

The driver was taken to UPMC Hamot, but the extent of her injuries remains unknown.

Penelec crews are working to repair the damage. It has temporarily closed part of Buffalo Road.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com