Union City Volunteer Fire Company Receives $146,000 Grant

A $146,000 grant will help the Union City Volunteer Fire Company pay for much-needed equipment.

The grant money from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Program will be used to purchase new breathing units for firefighters.

The fire department will be able to buy 20 new self-containing breathing apparatus.

Its current ones have been in use for more than 20 years.

