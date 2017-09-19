Group Marches to Raise Awareness about Parental Alienation

A group of parents and grandparents marched outside the Erie County Courthouse Monday to raise awareness about parental alienation.

Many carried signs that indicated how many years it has been since they were able to see their kids.

They also set up an information table to show support they have received from area lawmakers on the parent's rights issue.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro is sponsoring a resolution to help.

The demonstrators believe the current system of court orders is exhausting and does not guarantee time with their children.

"We want everyone to realize that parental alienation is child abuse and we need to get changes done with the child abuse laws in the state of Pennsylvania," said Laurie Nicholson, advocate for parent's rights.

Protestors said they timed their march with a similar demonstration in Washington D.C.

