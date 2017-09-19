Probation Check Lands Woman in Jail for Drugs in Jamestown, New - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Probation Check Lands Woman in Jail for Drugs in Jamestown, New York

Makayla McBride Makayla McBride

A probation check in Jamestown, New York Friday landed a woman in jail on drug charges.

Makayla McBride, 21, was arrested on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Officers from Jamestown Police and the Chautauqua County Probation Department visited McBride's apartment in the 1200 block of E. 2nd St. around 8:30 p.m. as part of a joint Operation GIVE detail.

Police said they found McBride in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.

When officers took her into custody, McBride became combative and resisted arrest, according to Jamestown Police.

McBride was arraigned on the charges and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail on $1,000 bond.

--->
