Boy Hit by Car in Erie Transferred to Pittsburgh Hospital - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Boy Hit by Car in Erie Transferred to Pittsburgh Hospital

Posted: Updated:

A child was transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

The call came in shortly before 8 a.m. for two pedestrians - an adult and child - hit near West 12th and Liberty Street.

Police report it happened as an adult male was crossing West 12th Street with his 7-year-old nephew.

They said that's when a woman traveling north on Liberty turned west onto 12th street and hit the pair.

Both the man and bot were transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment. The boy was later taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

Police said there is a no crosswalk where the accident happened.

The woman who was driving the car is cooperating with investigators.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com