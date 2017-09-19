Boy Hit by Car in Erie Transferred to Pittsburgh Hospital

A child was transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

The call came in shortly before 8 a.m. for two pedestrians - an adult and child - hit near West 12th and Liberty Street.

Police report it happened as an adult male was crossing West 12th Street with his 7-year-old nephew.

They said that's when a woman traveling north on Liberty turned west onto 12th street and hit the pair.

Both the man and bot were transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment. The boy was later taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.

Police said there is a no crosswalk where the accident happened.

The woman who was driving the car is cooperating with investigators.